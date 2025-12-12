How North India's Air Pollution Is Quietly Killing Its Solar Revolution

Every winter, the Indo-Gangetic Plain hides under a gray cover. Construction dust, car emissions and smoke from stubble fires in Punjab and Haryana accumulate, all of which are trapped near the ground by cold, still air. For weeks, the haze settles in. Usually, the discussion ends with how this affects flight timetables, school calendars and lungs. Less noticed is what the haze does to the sun itself. This is also the belt where farmers, factories and rooftops are switching to solar in growing numbers and the sunlight they are counting on has to pass through the same air first. When it arrives dimmer than planned, the loss doesn't just stay in the sky. It becomes fewer units generated and that shows up on the balance sheets of the farmer and the factory owner.