Pollution In India Harms Health and Wealth, Says Economist Alex Tabarrok

A

Richer societies can afford more environmental protection. But that does not mean poor societies should wait to protect themselves. The environmental Kuznets curve [suggests that environmental degradation rises in the early stages of economic development but falls as a country becomes richer] is an observation, not a development strategy. Nothing says India has to pass through Delhi-level smog on its way to prosperity.

When London had its great smog in 1952, nobody knew that fine particulates cross into the bloodstream and the brain, and nobody had cheap scrubbers, nuclear power or solar panels. India has scientific knowledge and pollution-control technologies that earlier industrialisers lacked. It should use that advantage rather than repeat their mistakes.

China showed what is possible. After Beijing declared its 'war on pollution' in 2014, national population-weighted PM2.5 fell 40.8% between 2014 and 2023 and the economy kept growing.

So, I don’t accept the phase argument. India is paying a price that other countries paid partly out of ignorance. India can do better.