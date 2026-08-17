Uttar Pradesh Multi-Modal Vision: Modernising Logistics and Urban Transport

In the contemporary world, economic development is not limited to just good roads or shining airports. This is an era of global competition. The state which will be considered most advanced must have roads, railways, waterways, and urban transport which are seamlessly and coordinately interconnected. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's leadership has embraced this vision, giving multi-modal connectivity a new direction for infrastructure development. As a result, a transportation system in the state is developing as a means to not only fulfil the needs of travellers but also those of industry and the business community as well.