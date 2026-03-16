Camikara Emerges As The World’s Best Indian Rum, Surpassing Global Brands

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In recent years, Indian single malt whisky has dramatically reshaped how the world views India’s spirits industry. Once dominated by traditional whisky-producing regions, the global market has begun to recognise India’s growing expertise. Now, a similar transformation appears to be unfolding in another category closely tied to the country’s agricultural roots — rum.
This growing global interest in Indian spirits reflects a broader shift in the industry, where consumers and experts alike are increasingly exploring new regions known for quality ingredients and distinctive production styles.
In a significant moment for the Indian spirits sector, Camikara, India’s first pure cane juice aged rum, has earned top honours at two of the world’s most respected rum competitions. The achievement signals that India may soon become an important name in the premium rum category.
Global Awards Put Indian Rum in the Spotlight
At the Global Rum & Cachaça Masters Awards 2026 held in the United Kingdom, Camikara 8-Year-Old received the coveted ‘Master Medal’, the competition’s highest recognition. In the same event, Camikara 3-Year-Old secured its second consecutive ‘Gold Medal’, making Camikara the only Indian rum to win both Master and Gold in the same year.
Soon after, the brand gained further recognition in the United States. During the Aged Rum category tasting organised by The Fifty Best, Camikara 8YO was awarded a ‘Double Gold’ Medal — an honour given only when all judges unanimously award top scores to a spirit. In the International Blend category, Camikara 3YO also won ‘Gold’, highlighting the brand’s consistent quality across different expressions and international judging panels.
With these wins, Camikara joins a small group of rums that have impressed judging panels on both sides of the Atlantic. For Indian rum, this marks a particularly important milestone in gaining international recognition.
“For a country with such a long and complex relationship with sugarcane, this moment carries deep historical resonance. References to fermented cane beverages appear in ancient Indian texts, yet for decades modern Indian rum was largely associated with industrial-scale production rather than artisanal craft. What we are witnessing now is a shift in that perception. With global judging panels recognising the quality and character of what we are producing, Camikara is helping reshape how Indian spirits are viewed internationally, not as volume products, but as expressions of terroir, tradition and technical excellence,” said Shalini Sharma, Head of Marketing, Piccadily Agro Industries Limited.
For decades, the global story of rum has largely been shaped by the Caribbean and Latin America. Countries producing large quantities of sugarcane were rarely part of conversations around premium rum. India, despite being one of the world’s largest producers of sugarcane, remained mostly absent from that narrative. That story, however, now seems to be changing.
A key factor behind Camikara's global recognition is its focus on authenticity and craftsmanship. Unlike many rums that are produced using molasses or enhanced with additives after distillation, Camikara is made from fresh sugarcane juice that is harvested and processed within 36 hours, helping preserve the natural flavour of the cane.
The rum is then aged in American oak barrels in North India's subtropical climate. The region's significant temperature variations accelerate the maturation process and allow deeper interaction between the spirit and the wood. The final result is a rum that reflects India's unique terroir, climate and long-standing sugarcane heritage rather than trying to imitate traditional Caribbean rum styles.
Camikara is produced by Piccadily Agro Industries Limited (PAIL), a publicly listed company which has over the years steadily expanded its footprint in India's alco-beverage industry
In recent years, Piccadily Agro Industries has increasingly focused on building high-quality premium spirits brands that can compete in global markets. Alongside Camikara Aged Rum, the company's premium portfolio includes globally acclaimed and fastest growing Indian single malt - Indri, Cashmir Vodka, India's first organic craft vodka and Barrel Aged Blended Malt Whisky Whistler.