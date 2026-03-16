Camikara Emerges As The World’s Best Indian Rum, Surpassing Global Brands

“For a country with such a long and complex relationship with sugarcane, this moment carries deep historical resonance. References to fermented cane beverages appear in ancient Indian texts, yet for decades modern Indian rum was largely associated with industrial-scale production rather than artisanal craft. What we are witnessing now is a shift in that perception. With global judging panels recognising the quality and character of what we are producing, Camikara is helping reshape how Indian spirits are viewed internationally, not as volume products, but as expressions of terroir, tradition and technical excellence,” said Shalini Sharma, Head of Marketing, Piccadily Agro Industries Limited.