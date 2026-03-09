  1. home
  2. News
  3. Govt to roll out india energy stack after pilot launches in five states in fy27

Govt to Roll Out India Energy Stack After Pilot Launches In Five States In FY27

The total fund allocated for the development of IES (India Energy Stack) is ₹51.3 crore, of which ₹3.88 crore has been released, Union Minister of State for Power Shripad Naik said in a written reply to Rajya Sabha.

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
Photo by Yan Zhang
Digital infrastructure like the India Energy Stack aims to power India's energy transition with smarter, cleaner and consumer-centric solutions Photo by Yan Zhang
info_icon

The India Energy Stack, an integrated digital public infrastructure for the power sector, will be launched in five states on a pilot basis in the next financial year before its nationwide rollout, Parliament was informed on Monday.

The total fund allocated for the development of IES (India Energy Stack) is ₹51.3 crore, of which ₹3.88 crore has been released, Union Minister of State for Power Shripad Naik said in a written reply to Rajya Sabha.

Distribution utilities of Delhi, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Mumbai have been identified for pilot implementation of IES, and the timeline for demonstration of the same is FY 2026-27, Naik said.

Geopolitics Shackles Green Switch

2 March 2026

Get the latest issue of Outlook Business

amazon

After the successful demonstration, India Energy Stack is envisaged to be rolled out across the country, the minister informed the Upper House.

Rapid growth in renewable energy, electric vehicles, and consumer participation in energy markets is transforming the sector, yet fragmented systems and the lack of seamless digital integration remain key barriers.

null - Photo by Efe Burak Baydar
Apraava Energy Begins Operation of 400-kV Transmission Line in Rajasthan

BY PTI

Indian Energy Stack is a digital public infrastructure designed to provide a standardised, secure, and open platform to manage, monitor, and innovate across the electricity value chain, enabling the components of power systems to communicate securely through standard protocols.

The initiative is envisaged to lay down protocols for interoperability and ensure that data, services and systems work together seamlessly across the power sector value chain.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS

Advertisement

×