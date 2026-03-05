A plume of smoke rises after a strike in Tehran, Iran Photo by AP

Middle East Conflict News LIVE: The Iranian Tasnim news agency reported that several explosions were heard in Tehran within the past hour, signalling a further escalation in the rapidly widening conflict across the Middle East. The crisis intensified after the United States and Israel launched Operation Epic Fury on February 28, killing Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei along with senior officials including IRGC commander Mohammad Pakpour and adviser Ali Shamkhani. In response, Iran declared 40 days of national mourning and moved to close the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global oil shipping route, triggering protests, regional airspace shutdowns and heightened geopolitical tensions. The fallout is rippling across global markets and governments. Gold prices climbed as investors flocked to safe-haven assets amid the deepening crisis, with spot gold rising 0.8% to $5,177.26 per ounce and US gold futures gaining 1%. The move was supported by a softer US dollar, which eased from a three-month high. South Korea’s President Lee Jae Myung ordered the activation of a $68bn market stabilisation fund to counter volatility linked to the conflict. Meanwhile, European Union members have begun sending military aid to bolster defences in Cyprus, where authorities temporarily shut the island’s international airport after a suspected drone approached its airspace. The Pentagon also identified two additional soldiers killed in the conflict. Major Jeffrey O’Brien of Iowa and Chief Warrant Officer 3 Robert M Marzan of California were among reservists killed in a drone attack on a US military facility in Port Shuaiba, Kuwait, highlighting the expanding risks facing American forces in the region.

5 Mar 2026, 12:14:06 pm IST US-Israel-Iran Conflict LIVE: Australia Deploys Military Assets in West Asia Australia has deployed “military assets” in West Asia as part of contingency planning amid rising regional tensions, according to reports. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese told parliament that the deployment had been carried out earlier this week. However, he did not disclose details about the type or scale of the assets sent to the region.

5 Mar 2026, 12:03:51 pm IST US-Israel-Iran Conflict LIVE: Crypto Market Rallies as Bitcoin Hits $72,000 Bitcoin climbed above $72,000 amid renewed institutional demand and strong inflows into US spot Bitcoin ETFs, The Economic Times reported. In the past 24 hours, Bitcoin rose 7.5% while Ethereum gained 9% to trade at $2,138. Major altcoins including BNB, XRP, Solana, Tron, Dogecoin and Cardano rose over 8%, pushing global crypto market capitalisation up 6.31% to $2.46 trillion.

5 Mar 2026, 11:51:42 am IST US-Israel-Iran Conflict LIVE: India VIX Eases 17% After Sharp Two-Day Spike India’s volatility index (VIX), often referred to as the market’s fear gauge, declined 17% on March 5 after surging as much as 52% over the previous two sessions, reported The Economic Times. The earlier spike marked the sharpest rise since the week of the first Covid lockdown nearly six years ago, signalling heightened investor anxiety in recent trading sessions.

5 Mar 2026, 11:41:32 am IST US-Israel-Iran Conflict LIVE: Iran-Israel War Pushes Basmati Prices Down 6%, Hits India Exports Basmati rice prices in India have fallen about 5–6% as the Iran–Israel conflict disrupts exports to the Middle East, a key market for the country’s premium rice, according to an Outlook Business report. The region accounts for nearly half of India’s ₹50,000 crore basmati export trade. With shipments slowing and demand weakening amid the conflict, domestic prices have come under pressure. The disruption has also left consignments stranded at ports and in transit, creating uncertainty for exporters already dealing with payment delays and rising logistics costs. Read More

5 Mar 2026, 11:32:11 am IST US-Israel-Iran Conflict LIVE: The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) Launches ‘Large-Scale’ Strikes on Tehran The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) on Thursday said it had begun a “large-scale” wave of strikes targeting infrastructure linked to Iran’s regime across the capital, Tehran, reported AFP. In a statement, the Israeli military said the attacks were aimed at “infrastructure of the Iranian terror regime” in the heart of the city. On our way to make history ✈️ pic.twitter.com/SoTAorwyrh — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) March 5, 2026

5 Mar 2026, 11:21:34 am IST US-Israel-Iran Conflict LIVE: Qatar Airways to Operate Limited Relief Flights for Stranded Passengers Qatar Airways will start operating a limited number of relief flights from March 5 to assist passengers stranded due to the current situation in the region. The airline plans services from Muscat to London Heathrow, Berlin, Copenhagen, Madrid, Rome and Amsterdam, along with a flight from Riyadh to Frankfurt. Update: Qatar Airways flight operations remain temporarily suspended due to the closure of Qatari airspace. Qatar Airways will resume operations once the Qatar Civil Aviation Authority announces the safe reopening of Qatari airspace by the relevant authorities. A further update… — Qatar Airways (@qatarairways) March 5, 2026

5 Mar 2026, 11:09:38 am IST US-Israel-Iran Conflict LIVE: Pentagon Identifies Two More Soldiers Killed in Kuwait Drone Strike The Pentagon has identified two more US soldiers killed in a drone strike in Kuwait on Sunday, according to Al Jazeera. They are Chief Warrant Officer 3 Robert Marzan, 54, of Sacramento and Major Jeffrey O’Brien, 45, of Indianola, Iowa. The Pentagon had earlier identified four other soldiers killed in the same attack on March 3.

5 Mar 2026, 10:57:53 am IST US-Israel-Iran Conflict LIVE: Reliance Shares Rise as Brokerages Flag Upside From Higher Crude Reliance Industries shares rose after brokerages said the recent correction appeared excessive and pointed to potential gains from higher crude prices amid Middle East tensions, reported The Economic Times. Analysts expect possible supply disruptions to lift refining margins, with diesel cracks seen rising to $35–$42 per barrel, which could support Reliance’s oil-to-chemicals segment.

5 Mar 2026, 10:46:17 am IST US-Israel-Iran Conflict LIVE: Explosion Reported on Tanker Near Kuwait Waters, Crew Safe Kuwait’s Ministry of Interior said an explosion on a tanker occurred outside the country’s territorial waters, more than 60 kilometres from Mubarak al-Kabeer port. Earlier, the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said that the master of a tanker at anchor reported hearing and seeing a large explosion on the vessel’s port side before a small craft was seen leaving the area, Al Jazeera reported. All crew members were reported safe. However, the vessel had taken on water and oil was seen leaking into the sea from a cargo tank, raising concerns about potential environmental impact.

5 Mar 2026, 10:36:44 am IST US-Israel-Iran Conflict LIVE: EU Sends Military Aid to Reinforce Cyprus Defences European Union members are sending military aid to reinforce defences in Cyprus, reported CNBC TV18. Authorities on the Mediterranean island had earlier shut down the international airport on March 4 after a suspected drone approached its airspace.