Why Shift to Green Fertilisers has Become Geopolitical Issue

Engineering the Demand

Demand signals may dissipate quickly when abandoned to propagate organically, especially in India’s unorganised and fragmented value chains. This does not instil confidence in the producer who is taking on the risk of substantial investments. India's multi-stakeholder agri-food chain includes producers, aggregators, cooperatives, primary and secondary processors, and marketing and sales agencies — it is, to say the least, perplexing. A commitment towards sustainability from a customer-facing food company traverses five or six layers before shaping the unit economics of green fertiliser plants. At each transition point, the risk of complacency is real.