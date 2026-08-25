Nexedge Capital Raises $20 Mn To Strengthen Technology, Banking Network

Nexedge Capital has raised $20 million in its maiden funding round
The firm plans to use the funds for technology, senior banker hiring, expansion into tier 2 and tier 3 cities
The company said it has crossed $3 billion in AUM and serves around 1,300 clients
Nexedge Capital has raised $20 million in its maiden funding round, led by Mirae Asset Venture Investment and Elev8 Venture Partners, as the wealth management firm looks to expand its technology platform, senior banker network and presence across India.
The fresh primary capital will also be used to build a dedicated NRI offering, develop an NBFC business and strengthen its operations in tier 2 and tier 3 cities, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.
Nexedge provides wealth management and multi-family office services to high-net-worth individuals (HNIs), ultra-high-net-worth individuals (UHNIs), families and corporates.
It was founded in February 2025 by Anirudha Taparia. He previously served as Co-Founder and Joint CEO of 360 ONE Wealth.
He is joined at Nexedge by co-founders Sidhartha Shaw, Vijeeta Sharma and Pankaj Walia, along with 15 founding partners, according to the company's statement.
Nexedge said it has crossed $3 billion in assets under management (AUM) within 18 months of launch, with around 1,300 clients. The firm has onboarded more than 95 senior bankers and expects another 50-60 to join during 2026.
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"This capital gives us the ability to accelerate our banker onboarding, deepen distribution across the country, and offer our conflict-free Net Worth advisory to more families," Taparia said in a statement.
Puneet Kumar, CEO of Mirae Asset Venture Investment, said that Nexedge's ownership model convinced them to back the firm. "Over 150 senior leaders have invested their own capital to become owners, not just employees."
"This long-term commitment is the truest test of alignment in this business. When advisors have their own capital at stake, incentives are structurally tied to client outcomes, not growth targets alone," Kumar added.
Navin Honagudi, Managing Partner at Elev8 Venture Partners, said that India's HNI and UHNI wealth pool is at the start of a multi-decade compounding cycle.
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"Wealth management rewards patience, and trust is earned over market cycles, not quarters. Nexedge stands out for its structural clarity, the depth of its founding team, and its ability to build client trust at a pace few platforms in this space have matched," he remarked.