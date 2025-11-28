Whirlpool India Promoter Entity Sells 11.23 Stake For ₹1,489 Cr

"As part of its fourth quarter earnings release, Whirlpool Corporation announced its intention to sell down its ownership interest in Whirlpool of India Ltd (Whirlpool India) to approximately 20% by mid to late 2025, by way of one or more market sales (anticipated sell-down)," Whirlpool Corporation Executive Vice President, Chief Financial and Administrative Officer, and President, Whirlpool Asia, James Peters said.