Mangalam Cement Shares Rise 11% in December Amid Promoters' Stake Restructuring

Mangalam Cement shares have risen about 11% in December, outperforming weak benchmark indices
The stock was trading slightly higher on Tuesday amid cautious broader markets
The gains come alongside a routine promoter-level shareholding adjustment disclosed by the company
Mangalam Cement shares gained about 11% in December so far even as benchmark indices remained under pressure. In contrast, the Sensex has slipped around 1% during the month.
Similarly, the BSE Smallcap index has declined by over 2%, weighed down by a weak rupee, lingering uncertainty around an India-US trade agreement, and sustained foreign fund outflows.
Shares of Mangalam Cement Ltd were trading at ₹779 per piece on Tuesday, up ₹2.05, or 0.26%, from the previous close, indicating modest gains in today’s session.
This comes after the company announced restructuring in promoter shareholding, which it called a “routine internal reorganisation”. In a regulatory filing last week, the company reported that Avayaan Vikram Jalan increased his stake through an inter-se transfer within the promoter group.
The transaction was completed on December 15, 2025. His shareholding rose from 21,000 shares to 26,509 shares after the transfer.
Separately, on December 17, Vaishnavi Jalan acquired 5,508 shares through a similar inter-se promoter transfer, taking her total holding from 50,000 shares to 55,508 shares.
The company clarified that these transactions were internal adjustments among promoters and did not alter its overall share capital, which remains at 2,74,97,298 equity shares of ₹10 each.
Mangalam Cement reported revenue of ₹39.45 crore for the second quarter of FY26, marking an increase of almost 10% compared with ₹35.91 crore recorded in the corresponding period last year.
The company’s net profit saw a sharp jump, rising more than sixfold to ₹2 crore from ₹0.33 crore in Q2FY25.
The management said the balance sheet remains robust, with the company continuing to hold substantial cash reserves.
It added that investments and bank balances are estimated at ₹300-400 crore, offering ample liquidity and financial headroom to support future growth initiatives.