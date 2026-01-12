  1. home
IT Ministry Takes Up Communications Device Safety Issue; Mobile Phone Players Say Routine Consultation

According to mobile phone manufacturing players, the move is just a routine consultation between the government and the industry

PTI
info_icon

The IT and electronics ministry has taken over discussions on safety standards in mobile phones and other communication devices from the telecom department to meet requirement under a telecom security assurance norm, official sources said.

According to mobile phone manufacturing players, the move is just a routine consultation between the government and the industry.

Sources said that the IT ministry is holding discussions with stakeholders under the Indian Telecom Security Assurance Requirements (ITSAR), which was framed by the National Centre for Communication Security (NCCS) under the Department of Telecommunications (DoT).

ITSAR broadly covers safety standards for telecom network gear, including those related to software updates and the source code of communication devices.

Earlier, the DoT used to hold consultations with mobile phone companies on safety standards, but now the communications device part has moved to the Meity (The ministry of Electronics and Information Technology).

"Based on the ITSAR standard, Meity has been authorised to handle safety issues related to mobile phones, and there is a smooth conversation going on with industry players. The process has just started, and there is no mandate that the government has issued or is pressing for," one of the sources told PTI.

Meity has already held a few discussions with mobile phone and other industry players on safety standards.

India Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA), which represents companies like Apple, Vivo, Xiaomi, Dixon, etc., said that the discussion on safety standards has been going on for several years, and multiple discussions on this issue have happened.

"It is completely normal for the government to engage industry in such discussions - ask technical and compliance questions, and for the industry to respond with international practices and what might be possible or not.

"This is a routine process of an open, transparent consultation. We are satisfied with the way the discussions are proceeding. There is no pressing concern as this is the very nature of transparent and in-depth consultation with specific stakeholders," ICEA Chairman Pankaj Mohindroo said.

