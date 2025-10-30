  1. home
  2. Corporate
  3. Hdfc bank board clears extension of kaizad bharucha as dmd for 3 years

Corporate

HDFC Bank Board Clears Extension of Kaizad Bharucha as DMD for 3 years

The decision for the extension of tenure was taken in the board meeting held earlier in the day

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
HDFC Bank
info_icon

HDFC Bank on Thursday said its board has cleared the re-appointment of Kaizad Bharucha as Deputy Managing Director for a period of three years.

The decision for the extension of tenure was taken in the board meeting held earlier in the day.

The board decision is subject to approval of the Reserve Bank of India for a period of three years from such date and for such period as may be approved by RBI and subsequently by the shareholders of the bank, HDFC Bank said in a regulatory filing.

null - null
HDFC Bank Q2 Net Profit Jumps 10% on Non-Core Income Growth

BY PTI

The initial appointment of Bharucha as an executive director of the bank was approved by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) with effect from June 13, 2014, it said.

As Deputy Managing Director, Bharucha is responsible for giving strategic direction to the assets franchise of the bank, it said.

This ranges from retail asset products like home loans, auto loans, two-wheeler loans, personal and business loans, etc., to rural banking, sustainable livelihood, MSME, SME and the transportation group, it said.

In the wholesale segment, Bharucha oversees the emerging corporate group, healthcare finance and corporate banking segments.

Related Content
Related Content
Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS

Advertisement

×