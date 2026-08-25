Controversy Erupts After Surat Fish Market Is Named After PM Modi Without Civic Body Nod

A controversy has erupted over a newly-built fish market in Surat being named after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with a section of traders objecting to the move, while the local civic body clarified the official naming process of the complex was yet to be completed.
A large board reading 'Shree Narendra Modi Wholesale Fish Market', with PM's photo in a corner of the hoarding, was installed at the entrance of the market, built by the Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC), at Lakkadkot in the Nanpura area of the Gujarat city, triggering opposition from a section of traders.
Surendra Lashkari, a fish trader, objected to the name, saying the Prime Minister was a vegetarian and therefore his name should not be associated with a fish market.
"Narendra Modi has never consumed seafood in his life and is a pure vegetarian. Because Modi is a vegetarian, this board should not be put up," Lashkari insisted.
However, Kalpesh Navsariwala, president of The Surat Fish Merchant Association (SFMA), defended the move, claiming the association had independently passed a resolution to name the market after Modi.
The board also carries the name of the fish merchant association.
He noted the Centre had provided ₹3 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana for construction of the market and also referred to government initiatives for the welfare of fishermen.
"Under the Yojana, which was launched by PM Modi, the SMC received ₹3 crore to build this market. Others never did anything for us. Now that the market has been built and providing employment to lakhs of people, it is causing heartburn to some people." Navsariwala said.
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SMC Executive Engineer of the Central Zone RD Ganjawala, however, clarified the civic body had not yet formally approved the name.
The Surat Fish Merchant Association had submitted a written application to the SMC Standing Committee chairman and Central Zone authorities seeking to name the facility after PM Modi, he said.
"The board was put up without an official resolution. We have informed them about it and they have given a verbal assurance that they will take it down themselves," Ganjawala said.
The necessary procedure for considering the naming proposal was underway, he added.
Ganjawala confirmed the Centre provided a ₹3 crore grant under the Matsya Sampada Yojana for the project, while the remaining amount was spent by the SMC.
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The market, which has 80 large wholesale stalls, was constructed at an overall cost of ₹9 crore to ₹10 crore, according to the civic official.