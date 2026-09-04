Cipla Partners With Qilu Pharmaceutical To Launch Keytruda Biosimilar In US

Hanchang Zhang, General Manager of Qilu Pharmaceutical, said, "We are pleased to establish this partnership with Cipla for QL2107... By combining our R&D and manufacturing strengths with Cipla's US commercial expertise, we aim to bring a high-quality, affordable pembrolizumab biosimilar to US patients." Established in 1935, Cipla is a global pharmaceutical company focused on complex generics and deepening its portfolio across respiratory, oncology and antiretroviral segments.