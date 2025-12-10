  1. home
Cipla Launches Drug for Obesity, Diabetes

Cipla launched Yurpeak (tirzepatide), a once-weekly injectable therapy for chronic weight management and Type 2 Diabetes in India

PTI
Cipla
Cipla Photo: Cipla
Drugmaker Cipla on Wednesday said it has launched a medication for managing obesity and type-2 diabetes mellitus.

The company has launched Yurpeak (tirzepatide), a one-weekly injectable therapy for obesity and type-2 diabetes mellitus, two of the country's most pressing health challenges, the Mumbai-based drugmaker said in a regulatory filing.

The company has the rights to distribute and promote Yurpeak -- the second brand of Lilly's tirzepatide in India, after Lilly received DCGI approval, it added.

Tirzepatide is the first and only dual agonist glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide (GIP) and glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptors, indicated as an adjunct to diet andexercise for the treatment of Type 2 diabetes and chronic weight management in adults.

Yurpeak will be available on prescription in the KwikPen device format in six strengths: 2.5 mg, 5 mg, 7.5 mg, 10 mg, 12.5 mg, and 15 mg, the company stated.

Commenting on the launch, Achin Gupta, Global Chief Operating Officer, Cipla Limited, said: "The launch of Yurpeak marks a transformative moment in the fight against obesity and type 2 diabetes mellitus, two of India's chronic conditions with a heavy burden." Cipla is entering this space with the same depth of expertise and scientific commitment that define its leadership in chronic diseases and in respiratory care, he added.

"Our focus remains on accelerating access to globally benchmarked, future-ready therapies through collaborations like ours with Eli Lilly, which bring together innovation, purpose, and scale to ensure advanced care reaches patients wherever they are," Gupta said.

Launch of Yurpeak in India will help expand access to tirzepatide so that more patients can benefit from this innovative therapy, the company said.

Eli Lilly will manufacture and supply Yurpeak to Cipla, and the price will be the same as Mounjaro, it added.

