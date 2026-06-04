Vedanta Group's Iron Ore Mining, Steel Biz Cut 2.5 MT of Carbon Emissions in Last 5 Yrs

On World Environment Day, Vedanta Iron And Steel Ltd (VISL), reaffirmed its commitment to building a lower-carbon future, showcasing how a traditional mining and metals enterprise can evolve into a leader in sustainable practices. At the heart of VISL’s decarbonisation journey is the adoption of cleaner technologies. Electric passenger vehicles, wheel loaders, and forklifts now power its operations, saving nearly 800 kilolitres of diesel annually and cutting greenhouse gas emissions significantly.