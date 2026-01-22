Trump Walks Back Tariff Threats on Europe; Says He ‘Won’t Use Force’ to Take Greenland

Trump cancels planned tariffs on Denmark and other European allies after reaching a tentative Arctic security framework with NATO.
US President says he will not use military force to take Greenland, despite reiterating his claim over the island.
Denmark and other European nations reject Trump’s push, warning of risks to NATO unity and global security.
US President Donald Trump said he is cancelling his tariff threats against Europe following what he described as a “framework of a future deal” on Arctic security with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, as part of his renewed push to assert control over Greenland.
The remarks came shortly after Trump’s address at the annual World Economic Forum summit in Davos, where he said he would not use military force to take over the island.
“I want Greenland — including right, title and ownership,” Trump said. “But I won’t use force, OK? I don’t have to, and I don’t want to.”
Earlier, Trump had threatened to impose steep US import tariffs on Denmark and seven other allied countries unless they agreed to negotiations over Greenland. The Trump administration had announced that an additional 10% tariff would take effect from February 1, with the possibility of an increase to 25% in June if talks did not materialise.
Trump argued that the US had “saved” Europe during World War II and that NATO owed Washington in return, describing Greenland as “cold and poorly located.” However, he warned European allies: “We want a piece of ice for world protection, and they won’t give it. You can say yes, and we will be very appreciative. Or you can say no, and we will remember.”
Major European and Scandinavian economies have publicly opposed Trump’s push to take control of Greenland. Denmark has stated unequivocally that Greenland is not for sale and that its sovereignty must be respected. Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen said, “Greenland is part of NATO. Denmark is part of NATO, and we can exercise our sovereignty in Greenland.”
NATO is a 32-member military alliance formed in 1949, with the US as one of its founding members. A core pillar of the alliance is collective defence, under which an attack on one member is considered an attack on all.
The ongoing friction with Washington has raised concerns among analysts, some of whom suggest that any military action by the US against Greenland would likely trigger a collapse of NATO and significantly reshape global geopolitics.
Meanwhile, Greenland’s government has issued a civil preparedness handbook advising residents to stock essential supplies and fuel sufficient for at least five days in the event of a crisis.