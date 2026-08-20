Himachal Govt Floats E-Tender For Appointing Sole Selling Agent For Lotteries

The Himachal Pradesh government on Wednesday floated an e-tender for appointment of sole agent for selling lotteries, which is being reintroduced in the state after nearly 25 years.
As per the 51-page e-tender document released by the Director, Treasuries, Accounts and Lotteries, for inviting EOI (Expression of Interest) from interested parties for submitting tenders for appointment of Sole Selling Agent for sale of lotteries, there is a mandatory provision of depositing a non-refundable amount of ₹5 lakh as tender fee online.
The lotteries would be operated under the Lotteries (Regulation) Act, 1998, the Lotteries (Regulation) Rules, 2010, Himachal Pradesh State Lottery (Regulation) Rules, 2026, and Guidelines and instructions issued by the Central government and the state government.
Besides three bumper draws held during the year, a maximum of 12 lottery draws would be conducted each day for both paper and online lottery.
The lottery will be named as Himachal Pradesh State Lottery and may be sub-named by the Director Treasuries, Accounts and Lotteries in consultation with the Sole Selling Agent.
The time for conduct of lottery draw, prize structure and maximum retail price of the ticket of the respective lottery scheme shall be prescribed in the scheme for each lottery draw and lottery tickets shall be printed and issued as per the provisions of the Act, Central Rules and State Rules.
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The ticket issued on behalf of the Authority shall bear the imprint and logo of the Government of Himachal Pradesh, along with facsimile signature of the Director, distinctive number, the date and time of draw and the maximum retail price of the ticket and sale of paper and online lottery tickets shall be made by the Sole Selling Agent himself or through his network of agents, sub agents and retailers, as per the tender document.
The complete bid should be submitted online in two parts, namely technical and financial bids, within the stipulated date and time under e-tender mode, and each bid shall be accompanied by the payment of Earnest Money Deposit (EMD) of ₹2 crore in addition to the tender fee of ₹5 lakh.
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The Selected Bidder or Sole Selling Agent shall pay a fixed fee of ₹10 crore per annum to the Authority towards the licence granted for the sale of State Government lotteries, and the Annual Licence Fee shall be subject to an annual escalation of five% on the amount payable for the immediately preceding year, payable in advance each year.
In addition to payment of the annual licence fee, the Sole Selling Agent shall also be liable to pay to the Authority an amount equal to the revenue share percentage quoted by the selected bidder and accepted by the Government, subject to the minimum guaranteed amount of ₹6 crore.
The proposal also envisages creation of an SPV (Special Purpose Vehicle) by the selected bidder, which alone shall carry out sale of lottery tickets in accordance with the terms and conditions as detailed in the Notice Inviting Tenders, Agreement with the Authority and as per applicable law.