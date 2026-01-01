  1. home
JSW MG Motor India 2025 sales up 19% at 70,554 Units

JSW MG Motor India recorded a 19% year-on-year sales growth at 70,554 units in calendar year 2025 compared to 2024

Updated on:
JSW MG Motor India recorded a 19% year-on-year sales growth at 70,554 units in calendar year 2025 compared to 2024.

The company registered 6,500 wholesale units in December 2025, reflecting sustained demand across its internal combustion engine (ICE) and Electric Vehicle (EV) portfolios, JSW MG Motor India said in a statement.

MG SELECT, the brand's luxury retail channel, witnessed 38% month-on-month wholesale growth, it added.

The company said it has also crossed the cumulative EV sales milestone of over 1 lakh units.

