Maruti Suzuki Sales up 22% at 2,17,854 Units in Dec

Overall domestic sales, including commercial vehicles and supplies to Toyota Kirloskar, were at 1,92,115 units last month as against 1,40,829 units in the year-ago period.

PTI
Maruti Suzuki
Maruti Suzuki India on Thursday reported a 22.21% rise in total sales at 2,17,854 units in December 2025 as compared to 1,78,248 units in the same month of 2024.

Overall domestic sales, including commercial vehicles and supplies to Toyota Kirloskar, were at 1,92,115 units last month as against 1,40,829 units in the year-ago period.

Domestic passenger vehicle sales in December 2025 stood at 1,78,646 units as compared to 1,30,117 units in the year-ago period, Maruti Suzuki India said in a statement.

Mini cars, comprising Alto and S-Presso clocked 14,225 units last month, up from 7,418 units in December 2024.

Similarly, compact cars Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Ignis, Swift and WagonR sold 78,704 units in December 2025 as against 54,906 units in the same month a year ago.

Utility vehicles -- Brezza, Ertiga, Fronx, Grand Vitara, Invicto, Jimny, Victoris and XL6 -- registered total sales of 73,818 units as against 55,651 units in December 2024, the company said.

However, exports were down last month at 25,739 units as compared to 37,419 units in December 2024, the company said.

