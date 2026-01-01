  1. home
  2. News
  3. Gst collections rise 6 to over 174 lakh cr in december

GST Collections rise 6% to over ₹1.74 Lakh Cr in December 2025

Gross GST collections rose 6.1% to over ₹1.74 lakh crore in December 2025, on slow growth in revenues from domestic sales following the sweeping tax cuts, according to government data released on Thursday

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
Gst collection rise
info_icon

Gross GST collections rose 6.1% to over ₹1.74 lakh crore in December 2025, on slow growth in revenues from domestic sales following the sweeping tax cuts, according to government data released on Thursday.

Gross Goods and Services Tax (GST) revenue in December 2024 was over ₹1.64 lakh crore.

Gross revenue from domestic transactions rose 1.2% to over ₹1.22 lakh crore, while revenues from imported goods were up 19.7 per cent at Rs 51,977 crore during December, 2025.

Tax The Rich

1 January 2026

Get the latest issue of Outlook Business

amazon

Refunds were up 31% to Rs 28,980 crore in December.

Related Content
Related Content

Net GST revenues (after adjusting refunds) stood at over ₹1.45 lakh crore, up 2.2% year-on-year.

Cess collection last month dipped to ₹4,238 crore, as against ₹12,003 crore collected in December 2024.

Effective September 22, 2025, GST rates on about 375 items were slashed, making goods cheaper. Also, a compensation cess levy is levied only on tobacco and related products, as against luxury, sin and demerit goods earlier. The lowering of GST rates has impacted revenue collections.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS

Advertisement

×