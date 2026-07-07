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86% Indians Prioritise Protein While Choosing Snacks: Report

The findings are based on insights from over 6,000 respondents across generations, professions and cities

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Nearly 86% of Indians consider protein an important factor while choosing snacks, while 61% prefer products sweetened with natural ingredients such as dates and jaggery over refined sugar, according to a new report.

The 'Farmley Healthy Snacking Report 2026', unveiled at the third India Healthy Snacking Summit (IHSS) on Friday, pointed to a growing shift towards healthier, functional and more transparent snacking choices.

The findings are based on insights from over 6,000 respondents across generations, professions and cities.

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