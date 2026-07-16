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Tata Capital Raises $400 Mln From a Bond Issue in The US

The Tata group's financial services arm raised the money by issuing a Fixed Rate Senior Unsecured Reg S Bond with a 3.5-year tenor, a statement said

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Tata Capital Raises $400 Mln From a Bond Issue in The US
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Non-bank lender Tata Capital on Wednesday announced a $400 million fundraise from the international bond markets.

The Tata group's financial services arm raised the money by issuing a Fixed Rate Senior Unsecured Reg S Bond with a 3.5-year tenor, a statement said.

Its managing director and chief executive, Rajiv Sabharwal, said the fundraise will support the company's liability profile and also its long-term growth strategy.

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The transaction was priced at 1.07% over 3-year US Treasury bonds, and the fixed coupon or interest rate is 5.332%.

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Investors in Asia and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), including asset managers, insurance companies, banks and other institutional investors participated and the final order book was oversubscribed by four times, it said.

This is the second such outing for the company, and it becomes the only Indian private sector NBFC to have accessed the $bond market with an investment grade rating at the time of issuance.

The issue has been done under its $2 billion external medium-term notes programme and supports diversification of funding sources.

Tata Capital shares closed 0.48% up at ₹357.50 on BSE on Wednesday as against gains of 0.17% on the benchmark Sensex.

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