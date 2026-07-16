Paytm Remains Majority Indian-Owned For 2nd Consecutive Quarter

Domestic institutional ownership also rose to an all-time high of 24.9% in Q1 FY27 from 23.1% in Q4 FY26. The increase was led by mutual fund houses, which collectively raised their holdings to 17.9% in Q1 FY27 from 16.6% in the previous quarter. The number of mutual funds investing in Paytm also rose to 43 in Q1 FY27 from 41 previously.