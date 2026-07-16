Paytm Remains Majority Indian-Owned For 2nd Consecutive Quarter

One 97 Communications Ltd, the parent entity that operates the brand Paytm, remained majority Indian-owned and witnessed a further increase in domestic ownership during the quarter ended June 30, 2026, with domestic investors increasing their shareholding to approximately 51.6%, according to its latest shareholding pattern filed with the Indian bourses.
This sustained increase from 50.3% domestic shareholding in the previous quarter underscores Paytm's position as an Indian-Owned and Controlled Company (IOCC), a milestone it first achieved in March 2026, and signals deepening conviction among long-term Indian institutional and non-institutional investors.
Domestic institutional ownership also rose to an all-time high of 24.9% in Q1 FY27 from 23.1% in Q4 FY26. The increase was led by mutual fund houses, which collectively raised their holdings to 17.9% in Q1 FY27 from 16.6% in the previous quarter. The number of mutual funds investing in Paytm also rose to 43 in Q1 FY27 from 41 previously.
Funds managed by Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund, Bandhan Mutual Fund, Nippon Mutual Fund, Mirae Asset Fund and Kotak Mutual Fund were among the top domestic mutual funds that raised their shareholding during the quarter.
Domestic insurance companies also continued to increase their participation, taking their combined stake to 5.3% from 5.1% in the previous quarter, led by SBI Life Insurance.
The continued increase in domestic ownership comes on the back of the company materially strengthening its operating performance. In FY26, Paytm reported its first full-year profit, with profit after tax of ₹552 crore, while revenue from operations grew 22% year-on-year to ₹8,437 crore. The company also reported EBITDA of ₹502 crore, an improvement of ₹2,008 crore year-on-year, reflecting continued improvement in operating performance.
Global brokerages have taken note of the improving fundamentals.
Last month, Goldman Sachs maintained a positive outlook on Paytm, raising its revenue estimates by 2% and EBITDA estimates by up to 6%, citing continued market share gains in payments and strong growth in financial services for the fintech pioneer. The brokerage noted that Paytm's valuation multiple has room to re-rate if the company sustains revenue growth of over 20%.
The latest shareholding pattern reflects sustained confidence from long-term domestic institutional investors, particularly mutual funds and insurance companies, as Paytm continues to strengthen its business fundamentals and deliver profitable growth.