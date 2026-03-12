Supply Chain Normal in Rajasthan’, Says CM Sharma on LPG crisis, Calls for Strict Monitoring

Amid a shortage of commercial LPG cylinders in the country due to the widening conflict in West Asia, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Wednesday said there is adequate availability of LPG in the state, and the supply of cooking gas to domestic consumers is smooth and normal.
“There is no problem in the supply of cooking gas in Rajasthan,” Sharma said.
Chairing a meeting, Sharma directed the concerned officials to closely monitor the availability and distribution of gas cylinders so that the supply chain remains uninterrupted.
He also directed them to set up control rooms at the state and district levels.
Giving top priority to essential supplies, the chief minister directed that leave of officials in the food and civil supplies department be cancelled, an official release said.
Sharma said strict monitoring should be maintained to prevent hoarding or black marketing of LPG and other petroleum products so that consumers do not face any inconvenience, it said.
He also directed the officials to keep a watch on rumours and fake news and take strict action against those spreading them.
“The public should be informed about the availability and supply of LPG cylinders from time to time through various channels,” he said.
Appealing to people not to pay attention to rumours, the chief minister said the Centre is keeping a close watch on international developments, and the supply system in the state remains normal under its guidance.
Later, Chief Secretary V Srinivas held a meeting with all the district collectors, SPs, senior officials and representatives of oil marketing companies.
Srinivas directed the officials to take prompt action on complaints of black marketing or hoarding of LPG cylinders received on the police helpline number 112.
Complaints can also be registered on the Rajasthan Sampark helpline number 181, he said.