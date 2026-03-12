Centre Clarifies Press Note 3 Amendments; Keeps China Investment Curbs Firm

“All the restrictions for investors from land-bordering countries (LBCs) are still applicable. There is no relaxation so far as entities or investors in LBCs are concerned. This relaxation is only for entities in non-LBCs having beneficial owners from LBCs below 10 per cent and with a non-controlling stake... there are no relaxations as far as investments from LBCs are concerned,” Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) Joint Secretary Jai Prakash Shivahare said.