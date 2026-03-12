JUST IN TIME to Add Around 50 Stores by 2027, Aims Pan-India Presence in Next 5 Years

JUST IN TIME, one of the leading watch retailers in the country, will add 45 to 50 stores in expanding its sales network in the next two years as it aims to have a pan-India presence in the next five years, said its CEO, Ronak Shah.
The Mumbai-based watch retailer, which currently operates 85 boutiques across 18 cities, has roped in Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana as its Brand Ambassador.
The company is quite encouraged by the ongoing trend of premiumisation, where an aspirational teenager or a watch collector, even from small towns, is now more comfortable buying a "luxury and premium" watch.
"India is now ready for watch consumption more than before," Shah told PTI.
JUST IN TIME, which also owns two private label watch brands, Darren Clark and Mont Neo, has "built in the affordable luxury, entry-level luxury and bridge to premium category," he said.
When asked about the retail strategy of JUST IN TIME, Shah said, "We aspire and are working towards becoming a national watch retail brand. So, you will see us in all corners, premium high streets, and premium malls." Currently, JUST IN TIME, which launched its flagship store in Connaught Place here, is "aggressively" expanding its presence in the Northern part of the country.
The company has recently opened a store in Hubli in the South, and in major cities such as Bangalore, it now has 14 stores.
Shah also said the sales of Swiss watches will rise sharply in the luxury segment following the recent India-EU Free Trade Agreement, which has further lowered import duties on such products.
Duties on Swiss watches have already come down from about 22% to 15% under the India-EFTA FTA, which came into force on October 1, 2025. Switzerland is part of the four-nation European bloc EFTA. The India-EU FTA is expected to reduce duties further.
"Because of these trade agreements, policies, more and more brands will start looking at India from that perspective because India is a huge market," he said, adding, "Retail partners like us who have the distribution model, it becomes even easier for them to come to India." JUST IN TIME is working in the same direction as it wants to introduce "more and more micro, rich to premium, and also luxury brands in India," Shah said.