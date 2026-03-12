Noida DM Directs Strict Action Against Black Marketing, Hoarding of LPG Cylinders

Amid a shortage of LPG cylinders in the country due to the widening conflict in West Asia, the district magistrate of Gautam Buddh Nagar, Medha Roopam, on Wednesday directed officials to take strict action against black marketing and hoarding of gas cylinders, asserting that sufficient stock is available in the district.
Chairing a meeting at the collectorate auditorium, Roopam reviewed the supply situation with regional sales officers of the Indian Oil Corporation Limited, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited, along with other officials.
The distribution agencies informed the meeting that "adequate stocks" of LPG, petrol and diesel were available in the district, and urged consumers "not to panic”.
According to the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, arrangements have been made for advance LPG refill bookings – after 25 days of delivery for single-bottle connections and after 30 days for double-bottle connections.
Roopam said provisions of the Essential Commodities Act would be strictly enforced, and warned that legal action would be taken if LPG cylinders were found to be purchased, sold or stored through unauthorised sources or brokers.
She also directed the owners of petrol pumps and gas agencies to ensure that CCTV cameras remain functional, records are properly maintained, and repeat buyers are monitored to prevent black marketing.
District supply officer Smriti Gautam advised consumers to book LPG refills only through authorised mobile numbers or mobile applications of the respective companies and obtain cylinders through authorised distributors or vendors.
She also urged people not to believe misleading information or rumours circulating on social media.
India consumes about 31.3 million tonnes of LPG annually. As much as 87% of this is in the domestic sector, i.e., household kitchens, and the rest in commercial establishments such as hotels and restaurants.
Of this total requirement, 62% is met through imports.
The US-Israel attacks on Iran and Tehran's retaliation have shut the Strait of Hormuz, a key sea route through which India gets 85-90% of its LPG imports from West Asian nations, including Saudi Arabia and Qatar.