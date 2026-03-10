Way Ahead

Ajay Srivastava, founder at New Delhi-based think tank Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI), suggested that India has a lesson to learn from the other Asian economies. China instructed its state refiners to halt new diesel and gasoline export contracts and cancel existing shipments to protect domestic stocks. Thailand suspended petroleum exports entirely. Singapore's Petrochemical Corporation declared force majeure and cut production after feedstock disruptions. India has the national energy security provisions to do the same — redirecting refinery output towards domestic markets would build fuel reserves, cushion inflation and protect supply for transport, agriculture and industry if Gulf disruptions deepen.