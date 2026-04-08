Sundarbans Sees 15% Area Struggling to Recover from Damage Over 25 Years, Says Report

The most affected zones are in the central and south-eastern parts of the Sundarbans, particularly in seaward regions stretching from the Satkhira range to the Sharankhola range. These include parts of the Chandpai and Sharankhola ranges. Another notable exception is the low-resilience hotspot located between the southeastern Chandpai range and the Sharankhola range along with both the east and west sides of the Shala River. Despite receiving freshwater, this region remains highly vulnerable due to its exposure to the paths of severe cyclones such as Sidr.