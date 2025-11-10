SJVN Q2 Net Profit Dips 30 % to ₹ 308 Cr; Company Looks to Raise ₹ 1,000 Cr

SJVN said its board has also approved "raising of funds up to ₹ 1,000 crores through securitisation of balance future revenue/return on equity (ROE) of Natpha Jhakri Hydro Electric Project (1,500 MW) for achievement of target for FY 2025-26 under the National Monetization Pipelines." It also approved the appointment of Sipan Kumar Garg as the company's Chief Financial Officer.