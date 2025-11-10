SJVN Q2 Net Profit Dips 30 % to ₹ 308 Cr; Company Looks to Raise ₹ 1,000 Cr

SJVN Ltd on Monday posted a 30 % year-on-year fall in consolidated net profit to ₹ 307.80 crore in the September quarter, and announced a fundraising plan of ₹ 1,000 crore.
It had clocked a net profit of ₹ 439.90 crore in the second quarter of the preceding financial year, the company said in an exchange filing.
SJVN Ltd saw a total income of ₹ 1,078.29 crore, down from ₹ 1,108.43 crore in the July-September period of FY25.
During the quarter, total expenses mounted to ₹ 658.47 crore, from ₹ 528.88 crore in the same period a year ago.
SJVN said its board has also approved "raising of funds up to ₹ 1,000 crores through securitisation of balance future revenue/return on equity (ROE) of Natpha Jhakri Hydro Electric Project (1,500 MW) for achievement of target for FY 2025-26 under the National Monetization Pipelines." It also approved the appointment of Sipan Kumar Garg as the company's Chief Financial Officer.
Garg has been serving as the Director (Finance) of THDC India Ltd since August 17, 2024.