Ganesh Infraworld Net Profit More Than Doubles in July-September

Ganesh Infraworld saw its revenues grow more than two-fold to ₹210 crore in the second quarter from ₹95 crore in the same period a year ago

Infrastructure Sector
Infrastructure company Ganesh Infraworld has posted over two-fold jump in consolidated net profit to ₹18.1 crore in September quarter boosted by higher revenues.

It had clocked a net profit of ₹7.1 crore in the July-September period of FY25, the company said in an exchange filing.

Ganesh Infraworld saw its revenues grow more than two-fold to ₹210 crore in the second quarter from ₹95 crore in the same period a year ago.

Vibhoar Agrawal, Chairman & Managing Director, Ganesh Infraworld Limited, said, "Q2 FY26 has been an exceptionally strong quarter, maintaining a healthy order book of over ₹2,262 crore." The company is looking to start work on two water and sewerage treatment projects worth ₹105.77 crore in Jammu & Kashmir from December 2025.

Kolkata-based Ganesh Infraworld specialises in civil and electrical, road and rail, and water infrastructure.

