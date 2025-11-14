  1. home
LG Electronics Stock Declines over 5 % After Q2 Profit Falls

The scrip of the company decreased 5.3 % to ₹ 1,585.40 apiece on the BSE

LG Electronics India declined more than 5 %
Shares of LG Electronics India declined more than 5 % on Friday after the appliance and consumer electronics maker reported a 27.3 % fall in net profit to ₹ 389.43 crore in the September quarter of FY26.

The scrip of the company decreased 5.3 % to ₹ 1,585.40 apiece on the BSE.

On the NSE, it fell 4.97 % to ₹ 1,590 per piece on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

The 30-share benchmark index Sensex fell by 212.50 points, or 0.25 %, to 84,266.17 in the morning trade. The broader NSE Nifty dropped 28.25 points, or 0.11 %, to 25,850.90.

On Thursday, LG Electronics India reported a 27.3 % fall in net profit to ₹ 389.43 crore in the September quarter of FY26.

The company, which was listed on October 14, had a net profit of ₹ 535.70 crore during the July-September period a year ago, the company said.

Its revenue from operations was almost flat at ₹ 6,174.02 crore in the September quarter of FY26. It was ₹ 6,113.88 crore in the corresponding period a year ago, it added.

