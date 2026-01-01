Kia India Sales up over 2-Fold at 18,659 Units in Dec

Kia India Senior Vice President Sales & Marketing Atul Sood said, "2025 was a year of consistent and sustainable growth for Kia India." It was driven by strategic product introductions like the Carens Clavis and Carens Clavis EV, trim optimisation across key mass-selling models including the Seltos, Carens and Sonet; operational efficiencies, and continuous improvements across sales, service, and customer engagement, he added.