Kia India Sales up over 2-Fold at 18,659 Units in Dec

Kia India on Thursday reported an over two-fold jump in sales to 18,659 units in December last year, compared to 8,957 units in December 2024.
It was the company's best-ever December since inception, driven by strong customer focus and improved consumer sentiment, Kia India said in a statement.
For the calendar year (CY) 2025, total wholesale volumes were at 2,80,286 units, as against 2,45,000 units sold in CY 2024, up 15 %, it added.
Kia India Senior Vice President Sales & Marketing Atul Sood said, "2025 was a year of consistent and sustainable growth for Kia India." It was driven by strategic product introductions like the Carens Clavis and Carens Clavis EV, trim optimisation across key mass-selling models including the Seltos, Carens and Sonet; operational efficiencies, and continuous improvements across sales, service, and customer engagement, he added.
"Supported by favourable macroeconomic conditions and government policies, including a consumer-friendly GST framework, these initiatives reinforced positive consumer sentiment," he added.
On the outlook for 2026, Sood said, "Kia India remains focused on delivering value-led offerings and strengthening the brand ownership experience across its product portfolio to drive steady, sustainable growth in a dynamic market environment."