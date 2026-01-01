  1. home
  2. News
  3. Iredas loan disbursements up 44 at 24903 cr in apr dec

IREDA's Loan Disbursements up 44% at ₹ 24,903 Cr in Apr-Dec

The Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) on Thursday posted 44% growth in loan disbursements at ₹ 24,903 crore for April-December 2025

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
IREDA
info_icon

The Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) on Thursday posted 44% growth in loan disbursements at ₹ 24,903 crore for April-December 2025.

The loan disbursement in the year-ago period was ₹ 17,236 crore.

Loan sanctions during the period stood at ₹ 40,100 crore, reflecting a growth of 29% over ₹31,087 crore a year ago.

Tax The Rich

1 January 2026

Get the latest issue of Outlook Business

amazon

The loan book stood at ₹ 87,975 crore as on December 31, 2025, marking a growth of 28% over ₹68,960 crore a year ago.

Related Content
Related Content

“The strong performance up to December 2025 underscores increasing confidence in IREDA’s financing capabilities and the continued momentum in the renewable energy sector. Our expanding loan book reflects IREDA’s critical role in enabling India’s green energy growth," Pradip Kumar Das, Chairman & Managing Director, IREDA said.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS

Advertisement

×