Jubilant Foodworks Q2 Net Profit up Twofold to ₹ 194.6 Cr, Revenue up 19.7 % to ₹ 2,340 Cr

Jubilant Foodworks Ltd (JFL), which operates fast-food chains - Domino's Pizza and Dunkin' Donuts - on Thursday reported an over twofold jump in its consolidated net profit of ₹ 194.6 crore in the September quarter of FY26.
The company has reported a net profit of ₹ 66.53 crore during the July-September period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing by JFL, part of Jubilant Bhartia Group.
Revenue from the operation of JFL rose 19.7 % to ₹ 2,340.15 crore in the September quarter of FY26. The same was ₹ 1,954.71 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.
Total expenses of JFL were ₹ 2,200 crore, up 16.05 % in the second quarter of FY26 on a year-to-year basis.
Its total income, which includes other income, grew 18.66 % to ₹ 2,355.38 crore during the quarter.
In the first half (H1) of FY26, the total consolidated income of JFL was ₹ 4,634.77 crore, up 17.77 %.
JFL is the leading QSR chain operator with franchise rights for three global brands – Domino's, Popeyes and Dunkin' – and two own-brands, Hong's Kitchen, an Indo-Chinese QSR brand in India, and a CAFÉ brand - COFFY in Turkey.
Shares of Jubilant Foodworks settled at ₹ 573.75 apiece on the BSE, down 1.89 %.