Simple Energy to Unveil First Family Electric Scooter on Sept 2

Electric two-wheeler manufacturer Simple Energy is set to enter the family scooter segment in the domestic market with the unveiling of its maiden family electric scooter on September 2, the company said on Wednesday.
Developed through years of in-house research and engineering, the upcoming scooter reflects Simple Energy's focus on building products from first principles, the Bengaluru-based company said.
Engineered for everyday riders and families, the new scooter combines practicality, advanced technology and thoughtful design to deliver a differentiated ownership experience, it said.
The launch marks the next phase of the company's product strategy as it expands its portfolio while staying rooted in engineering excellence, purposeful innovation and customer-first product development, it said.
The company said its R&D capabilities span proprietary software, vehicle technologies, and advanced engineering solutions. It also claimed to be the first Indian OEM to commercially manufacture heavy rare earth-free electric motors.
Simple Energy recently unveiled Simple Ultra, with an IDC range of 400 km - the highest range offered by any electric scooter in the country.
The upcoming family scooter will bring the same engineering philosophy to a new category, it said