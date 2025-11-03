  1. home
Shriram Properties Eyes over ₹ 350 Cr Revenue from New Housing Project in Bengaluru

Realty firm Shriram Properties on Monday said it will develop a housing project in Bengaluru with an estimated revenue of over ₹ 350 crore

PTI
Shriram Properties Ltd, one of India's leading real estate developers
Realty firm Shriram Properties on Monday said it will develop a housing project in Bengaluru with an estimated revenue of over ₹ 350 crore.

In a regulatory filing, the company said it has signed a Joint Development Agreement (JDA) for around 5 acres of land parcel in Bannerghatta Road, South Bengaluru.

"The company plans to develop an exclusive villament community with an estimated GDV potential of over ₹ 350 crores," it added.

The project is expected to be launched during this fiscal year and will further strengthen the company's expanding mid-premium housing portfolio in Bengaluru.

Shriram Properties Ltd, one of India's leading real estate developers, has delivered 48 projects totalling 28.3 million square feet of saleable area, primarily in Bengaluru and Chennai.

