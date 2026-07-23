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Blackstone Partners With Ex HDFC Ergo Chief Anuj Tyagi For New General Insurance Venture

Blackstone will hold a 90% stake in the venture while Tyagi will hold the remaining 10%

Outlook Business Desk
Outlook Business Desk
Curated by: Ritesh
Published At:
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Summary
Summary of this article

  • Blackstone has partnered with former HDFC Ergo MD and CEO Anuj Tyagi to launch a new general insurance company in India

  • Blackstone will hold a 90% stake in the venture, while Tyagi will retain the remaining 10%

  • The partners have filed the R1 application with the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI)

Blackstone is entering India's insurance sector by teaming up with former HDFC Ergo managing director and chief executive Anuj Tyagi to set up a general insurance firm.

The Economic Times (ET) reported the development stating that the venture is the first to seek a 90% foreign holding since New Delhi allowed 100% foreign direct investment in the sector.

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An initial application is with the regulator as the venture submitted its R1 filing to the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) for preliminary approval. Regulators are currently reviewing the proposal, as per ET.

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Ownership and Capital

Blackstone will hold a 90% stake in the venture while Tyagi will hold the remaining 10%.

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The regulatory minimum capital required is ₹100 crore. The promoters will bring in more capital as the business expands.

Market and Policy

Policy changes cleared the path. The government raised the foreign direct investment (FDI) limit for non-life insurers to 100% from 74% earlier this year.

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This policy shift allows overseas firms to own local insurance businesses completely.

According to ET, annual gross direct premiums exceed ₹3 lakh crore. The sector expands at 9-10% yearly. This growth relies on rising health coverage, vehicle insurance sales and expanding corporate risk protection.

AI Native Strategy

The venture plans to bypass legacy technology to build an artificial intelligence-native platform from inception.

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AI will drive key operations as the firm plans to use generative and agentic systems to manage underwriting, claims processing, customer service and sales distribution, as per ET.

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