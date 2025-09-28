PM Unveils Projects Worth Over ₹50,000 Cr from Odisha, Major Push for Infra Expansion in IITs

PM Narendra Modi inaugurated and laid foundation stones for development projects worth over ₹50,000 crore across multiple sectors.
₹11,000 crore expansion in eight IITs (12,000 new seats over four years) and launched MERITE scheme to upgrade 275 state engineering and polytechnic institutions.
Launched Odisha Skill Development Project Phase-II (₹1,979 crore) to establish world skill centres in Sambalpur and Berhampur; upgrades for ITIs including Centres of Excellence and a Precision Engineering Building.
Master plan to upgrade MKCG Medical College (Berhampur) and VIMSAR (Sambalpur) into world-class super-speciality hospitals at ₹3,000 crore.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday laid the foundation stone and inaugurated development projects worth over ₹50,000 crore across telecommunications, railways, higher education, healthcare, skill development and rural housing sectors.
The prime minister laid the foundation stone for ₹11,000 crore infrastructure expansion projects in eight IITs — Tirupati, Palakkad, Bhilai, Jammu, Dharwad, Jodhpur, Patna and Indore — in order to increase 12,000 seats over the next four years.
Modi laid the foundation stone for the construction of a rail flyover between Sambalpur City and Sarala at an investment of ₹273 crore, and for the setting up of a semiconductor and electronic system design and manufacturing (ESDM) park in collaboration with IIT-Bhubaneswar.
The PM launched the MERITE (Multidisciplinary Education and Research Improvement in Technical Education) scheme, designed to improve quality, equity, research, and innovation in 275 state engineering and polytechnic institutions across the country.
He also launched Odisha Skill Development Project Phase-II, which will establish world skill centres at an investment of ₹1,979 crore in Sambalpur and Berhampur, covering emerging sectors such as agritech, renewable energy, retail, marine, and hospitality.
Five ITIs will be upgraded into ‘Utkarsh ITIs’, 25 ITIs will be developed as Centres of Excellence, while a new Precision Engineering Building will provide advanced technical training.
To enhance digital education in the state, the PM dedicated Wi-Fi facilities across 130 higher education institutions at a cost of ₹90 crore, providing free daily data access to benefit more than 2.5 lakh students.
The PM also unveiled the master plan for the upgrade of MKCG Medical College in Berhampur and VIMSAR in Sambhalpur into world-class super-speciality hospitals at an investment of ₹3,000 crore.
The upgraded facilities will include enhanced bed capacity, trauma care units, dental colleges, maternal and child care services, and expanded academic infrastructure, ensuring comprehensive health services for the people of Odisha.
He flagged off the Amrit Bharat Express connecting Berhampur with Udhna in Gujarat’s Surat district.
Modi also dedicated to the nation the doubling of the 34-km Koraput–Baiguda rail line and the 82-km Manabar–Koraput–Gorapur section, built at a cost of ₹1,400 crore.
During the day, he commissioned more than 97,500 4G telecom towers built with BSNL’s ‘swadeshi’ technology at a cost of ₹37,000 crore.
In addition, the PM also distributed sanction orders to 50,000 beneficiaries under the Antyodaya Gruha Yojana, under which pucca houses and financial assistance are given to vulnerable rural families, including persons with disabilities, widows, individuals suffering from terminal illness, and victims of natural calamities.
This was the prime minister's sixth visit to Odisha since the BJP came to power in the state in June 2024.