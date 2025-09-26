  1. home
NTPC to Start Commercial Operation of 167 MW Capacity at Nokh Solar Project

The total installed and commercial capacity of NTPC on a standalone and group basis will now become 60,705 MW and 83,863 MW

PTI
NTPC Ltd
  • NTPC Ltd will commence commercial operations of 167 MW at Plot-1 of the Nokh Solar Project in Rajasthan from September 26, 2025.

  • With this addition, NTPC’s total installed and commercial capacity rises to 60,705 MW standalone and 83,863 MW on a group basis.

NTPC Ltd will start commercial operations of 167 MW at plot 1 of the Nokh Solar Project in Rajasthan from Friday.

With this, the total installed and commercial capacity of NTPC on a standalone and group basis will now become 60,705 MW and 83,863 MW, respectively, the company said in an exchange filing on Thursday.

"Consequent upon successful commissioning, 167 MW out of 245 MW capacity at Plot-1 of NTPC's Nokh Solar PV Project (3x245MW), Rajasthan, is declared on commercial operation w.e.f. 00:00 Hrs. of September 26, 2025," it added.

NTPC, under the Ministry of Power, is India's largest power generating player, catering to the country's around 1/4rth demand of electricity. 

