NHAI Rolls Out Multi-Lane Free Flow Tolling at Gharaunda Toll Plaza on NH-44

The National Highways Authority of India has introduced multi-lane free flow tolling at the Gharaunda toll plaza on NH-44’s Panipat–Jalandhar section,
Enabling vehicles to pay tolls without stopping.
Using advanced ETC technology, sensors and cameras on overhead gantries read FASTags at highway speeds, cutting travel time, improving fuel efficiency and enhancing commuter convenience and safety.
National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on Thursday said it has rolled out multi-lane free flow (MLFF) tolling at Gharaunda toll plaza on the Panipat–Jalandhar section of NH-44 in a step towards realising barrier-less and technology-driven highway travel.
The MLFF system marks a transformative shift from conventional toll plazas by enabling toll collection without requiring vehicles to stop or slow down. Leveraging advanced electronic toll collection (ETC) technology, high-performance sensors and cameras mounted on overhead gantries automatically identify vehicles and deduct user fees through FASTag, allowing uninterrupted travel at highway speeds, the NHAI said in a statement.
NHAI has already implemented MLFF tolling at Choryasi in Gujarat, Mundka Toll Plaza in Delhi, Daulatpura Toll Plaza in Rajasthan.
By leveraging advanced technology for barrier-less toll collection, NHAI aims to enhance commuter convenience, reduce travel time, improve fuel efficiency and create a safer and more sustainable road transport ecosystem, it added.
NHAI advised all highway users to maintain sufficient balance in their FASTag accounts at all times, ensure FASTags remain active and properly affixed on vehicle windshields and use clear and compliant High Security Registration Plates (HSRP).