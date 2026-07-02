Pune-based Force Motors on Tuesday said it has signed an initial pact with the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways (MoRTH) to participate in the central government's commercial vehicle replacement scheme for Delhi-NCR.
As a participant, the company will support the implementation of the scheme through its authorised dealership network in Delhi-NCR and extend the prescribed Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) benefits to eligible customers in accordance with the scheme guidelines, Force Motors said.
Earlier this month, the Union Cabinet approved a Rs 9,585-crore two-year scheme that seeks to incentivise trucks and buses registered in Delhi-NCR that comply with BS-IV or earlier emission norms to replace them with BS-VI or stricter emission-compliant vehicles or electric vehicles.
"Force Motors has partnered with the Central Government in this important initiative to modernise the commercial vehicle fleet in the Delhi-NCR region. The scheme aligns with our commitment to delivering cleaner, more efficient mobility solutions," said Prasan Firodia, Managing Director, Force Motors Ltd.
The company, he said, will enable fleet operators and customers to transition to the latest generation of commercial vehicles through this collaborative initiative.
The scheme aims to accelerate fleet modernisation, reduce vehicular emissions, and promote the adoption of cleaner commercial vehicles.
Approximately 2.07 lakh commercial vehicles registered in the Delhi-NCR are expected to be replaced under the scheme.
The scheme is funded through the National Capital Region Planning Board (NCRPB) under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) and implemented by MoRTH and the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG).