Global Plastic Waste Set to Double in 15 Years, Says Report

About 130 Metric ton (Mt) of plastic pollutes the environment – land, air and water – each year as of 2025. That figure is expected to rise to 280 Mt by 240 in the absence of ambitious global action. This would be equivalent to dumping nearly a garbage truck worth of plastic waste every second, according to a report produced by the Pew Charitable Trusts with the support of ICF International and thought partners the Ellen MacArthur Foundation, Imperial College London, Systemiq and the University of Oxford.