Rupee Falls 5 Paise to 89.95 Against US Dollar in Early Trade

Pabari further said, "The RBI’s presence continues to act as a strong backstop. With spot interventions, liquidity tools and forward market management, the central bank has shown clear intent to prevent disorderly moves in the currency." On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share benchmark index Sensex rose 22.24 points to 85,063.69 in initial trade, while the Nifty was up 18.10 points to 26,060.40.