MDR On UPI Payments Above ₹2,000 Will Not Be Passed On To Consumers: Govt Sources

The proposed 0.4% merchant fee on UPI transactions above ₹2,000 will not be passed on to consumers, government sources said on Thursday.
Effective October 15, a 0.4% merchant discount rate will be levied on merchants for UPI transactions over ₹2,000. However, no charge will be levied on person-to-person transactions regardless of the amount.
Dismissing criticism by Opposition parties, including the Congress, that it is a tax on consumers, government sources said that not a "single penny" from the proposed MDR will go to the government coffers.
The collected amount will be shared among banks and other entities in the UPI ecosystem, they added.
Of the total MDR collected, 40% will go to customers' banks, 30% to payment gateway, 20% to the UPI app and the remaining 10% to the sponsoring bank of the UPI app.
"MDR levy of 0.4% on UPI transactions above ₹2,000 will not be passed on to the consumers. Banks, as well as the Indian Banks' Association, will address misconceptions related to MDR charges and their impact on users," they said.
Sources also clarified that MDR is neither a tax nor a cess or surcharge.
The sources further said that fear of consumers shifting back to cash due to merchant fee on UPI is misplaced.
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They are also hopeful that the GST Council will review the 18% GST on merchant fee on UPI transactions over ₹2,000 in the larger interest of consumers, as was done in the case of insurance premium.
"IBA will soon run an awareness campaign to dispel various misconceptions and rumours about levy of 0.4% MDR on UPI transactions above ₹2,000," they said.
The introduction of a 0.4% MDR on certain UPI transactions above ₹2,000 is aimed at creating a sustainable revenue framework for the digital payments ecosystem.
The MDR is a fee paid by merchants to payment service providers for processing digital transactions.
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From October 15, a 0.4% MDR will apply to person-to-merchant UPI payments above ₹2,000. The charge will be paid by merchants, not consumers, and will be capped at ₹300 for transactions of ₹75,000 or more. Payments between individuals, as well as the vast majority of everyday merchant payments, will remain free.
Essential services, such as railways, telecom, fuel and insurance, will attract a flat ₹5 fee per transaction above ₹2,000. Capital markets transactions (mutual funds, stockbroking) get a lower 0.02% rate, also capped at ₹300.
Small merchants collecting up to ₹1 lakh a month via UPI QR codes remain fully exempt from any new charge and shield about 96% of all merchant transactions.
The NPCI, which operates the UPI platform, on September 15, issued a circular providing for MDR on certain UPI transactions, with the move aimed at creating a sustainable revenue framework for the digital payments ecosystem.
A dedicated fund for promoting the use of UPI by small merchants will be set up, with a contribution of 5% of total MDR collections. This initiative will expand UPI acceptance, encourage sustained usage, and accelerate the inclusion of small businesses in India's digital payments ecosystem.