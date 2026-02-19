French President Macron Calls On PM Modi to Ban Social Media for Children Under 15

Macron urged a "coalition of the willing" to ensure online safety reflects real-world legal standards
Macron made child digital safety a core priority for France's 2026 G7 presidency
India is actively discussing age-based restrictions and tighter deepfake regulations for young users
French President Emmanuel Macron, during his address at the India AI Impact Summit, called on India and other nations to protect children under 15 years of age from the harmful effects of social media and AI.
“There is no reason our children should be exposed online to what is legally forbidden in the real world. Our platforms, governments, and regulators should be working together to make the internet and social media a safe space,” Macron said.
In his address, Macron stated that one of his priorities for the G7 presidency will be protecting children from the dangers of AI and digital abuse. France holds the rotating presidency of the G7 in 2026. He added that France is already in the process of banning social media for children under 15.
Will PM Modi Join?
Macron urged PM Modi to join the initiative, citing the need for a "new coalition of the willing." India has already stated it is discussing age-based restrictions with social media companies. Addressing Modi, who was in the audience, Macron expressed confidence that India would join the effort, calling it an important step toward protecting young users.
“I know Mr Prime Minister, you will join this club…. India will join such an approach to protect children and teenagers. Protecting children is not regulation, but civilisation," Macron said.
PM Modi supported Macron’s concerns during his own speech at the summit. He said there is a need to be more alert about children’s safety in the digital world. He added that just as school curricula are carefully designed, the AI and online space should also be safe for children and guided by families.
Union IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw also said the government is currently discussing the best way to introduce possible age limits for social media use. He added that the government is also working with platforms to address the growing issue of deepfakes.
Macron Against Social Media
Earlier this week in New Delhi, Macron criticised social media companies’ free speech arguments, calling them “pure bullshit.” His remarks were seen as a response to the position of Donald Trump, who has supported strong free speech protections for online platforms.
Macron’s comments come shortly after lawmakers in France approved a bill that would ban children under the age of 15 from using social media. Macron supports the move as part of efforts to reduce screen time and protect young users.
If the law is fully passed, France would become the second country after Australia to impose social media restrictions on minors. The proposed law also includes a ban on mobile phone use in high schools.