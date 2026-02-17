PM Modi to Host French President Emmanuel Macron; Defence, AI Takes Centre Stage

According to reports citing sources, the bilateral engagement is expected to close several agreements and Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs), including in key sectors such as defence, trade, health, skilling and supply chains. An MoU on critical minerals is expected to be signed following the talks between the two leaders, as India seeks to diversify its partners for procuring critical minerals amid increasing efforts to reduce dependence on China. China has a near-monopoly on the critical minerals and rare-earth supply chain globally.