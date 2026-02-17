PM Modi to Host French President Emmanuel Macron; Defence, AI Takes Centre Stage

PM Modi will host French President Emmanuel Macron in Mumbai during his three-day India visit.
Defence cooperation, AI collaboration and a potential MoU on critical minerals are expected to top the agenda.
Talks will also cover regional and global issues, including the Indo-Pacific, Ukraine conflict and West Asia.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will host French President Emmanuel Macron for a bilateral meeting in Mumbai on Tuesday. The bilateral engagement comes amid deepening military ties and efforts to boost the relationship between New Delhi and Paris. Macron, in his fourth visit to the nation, will be in India for a three-day visit and will also attend the AI summit to be held in New Delhi on Thursday.
“Welcome to India! India looks forward to your visit and to advancing our bilateral ties to new heights,” Modi posted on X. “I am confident that our discussions will further strengthen cooperation across sectors and contribute to global progress. See you in Mumbai and later in Delhi, my dear friend Emmanuel Macron.”
According to reports citing sources, the bilateral engagement is expected to close several agreements and Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs), including in key sectors such as defence, trade, health, skilling and supply chains. An MoU on critical minerals is expected to be signed following the talks between the two leaders, as India seeks to diversify its partners for procuring critical minerals amid increasing efforts to reduce dependence on China. China has a near-monopoly on the critical minerals and rare-earth supply chain globally.
Modi and Macron will jointly inaugurate the India-France Year of Innovation, which will be observed by both countries throughout the year, according to the Ministry of External Affairs. The India-France Year of Innovation and Cultural Commemoration will be held on Tuesday at the Gateway of India.
Increased Military Partnership
Last week, the Indian government approved a $40 billion proposal to procure 114 Rafale fighter jets under a government-to-government framework with France. New Delhi and Paris will hold the 6th Annual Defence Dialogue in Bengaluru on Tuesday. All eyes are on the expected renewal of their defence cooperation agreement for another ten years.
Modi and Macron are also expected to engage in discussions on regional and global issues, including the Russia-Ukraine war, the situation in Gaza, and the Indo-Pacific region. As per a report by The Times of India, partnership and security alignment with France remains a key priority amid uncertainty surrounding the Quad grouping.
Horizon 2047 Roadmap
Media reports have also suggested that both leaders will hold discussions on strengthening bilateral cooperation across various sectors under the Horizon 2047 Roadmap. The Horizon 2047 Roadmap was adopted in 2023 and lays the foundation for bilateral cooperation between the two countries for the next 25 years.
AI Summit
Apart from defence collaboration, AI remains a key segment that sits at the heart of both countries’ interests. At the AI Impact Summit, the two leaders are anticipated to hold discussions focusing on joint research, developing common standards for trustworthy AI, and strengthening ties between Indian and French tech companies.