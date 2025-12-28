Macro Data Announcements, Trading Activity of Foreign Investors to Drive Mkts this Week :Analysts

"With only a handful of trading sessions left in 2025, Indian equity markets are expected to remain largely range-bound, albeit with a constructive bias. Investor sentiment this week is likely to be shaped by a busy economic data calendar, both domestically and overseas. On the home front, India’s November industrial production (IIP) data will offer fresh insights into trends across mining, manufacturing, and electricity output," Ponmudi R, CEO - Enrich Money, an online trading and wealth tech firm, said.