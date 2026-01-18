Q3 Earnings, Global Trends to Drive Stock Markets This Week: Analysts

"Indian markets head into the new week with a cautious but stock-specific tone, as investors balance domestic earnings cues against global macro and geopolitical developments. Banking stocks are likely to remain in the spotlight as markets digest quarterly results from heavyweights such as ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank, along with a host of private and public sector lenders," Ponmudi R, CEO - Enrich Money, an online trading and wealth tech firm, said.